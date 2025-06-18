Ngo Comment

Portland shop kicks out and bans black customer who wore 'MAGA' hat
Portland gift shop Stumptown Otaku stands by its decision, having put up a sign declaring, 'MAGA NOT WELCOME HERE'
  
Updated: Man accused of murder at Salt Lake City 'No Kings' protest is a radical leftist
The actual shooter, a volunteer 'peacekeeper' for the protest in place of police, may have fatally misjudged the situation before firing off rounds into…
  
Antifa urge members to embed themselves in mass anti-Trump demonstrations
The tactic was used in 2020 in the BLM protests so that the rioters had human shields
  
Leftist riots for open borders spread across the country
Watch my interview on Newsmax
  
Los Angeles open-border rioter body slammed after taunting police
This is one of the most viral moments so far from the ongoing insurrection in Los Angeles
  
Mob surrounds Los Angeles hotel over rumors DHS officers are sleeping there
Mexican nationalists and open borders radicals responded to a call for people to surge to a hotel in Whittier, Los Angeles
  
Who's getting arrested at the anti-ICE insurrection?
California doesn't release mugshots to protect suspects. But photos coming in from Texas give an idea of what the violent insurrectionist suspects look…
  
Anti-ICE insurrection spreads to NYC, Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle and more cities
Antifa, left-wing groups, politicians, open border extremists and media are trying to use Los Angeles' ongoing anti-government insurrection to inspire…
  
How are the 2020 BLM-Antifa riot strategies being used in the Los Angeles anti-ICE insurrection?
Watch my interview with David Harris on Newsmax
  
Leftists spread viral lies about Jonathan Joss being murdered for being gay
The "King of the Hill" actor began identifying as "gay" after dating a woman who claims to be male. Leftists have jumped on his death to spread lies…
  
'Gen Z' Communist TikToks
Watch my interview with Jack Jewell
  
