Portland shop kicks out and bans black customer who wore 'MAGA' hat
Portland gift shop Stumptown Otaku stands by its decision, having put up a sign declaring, 'MAGA NOT WELCOME HERE'
2 hrs ago
•
Andy Ngo
39
Ngo Comment
4
Updated: Man accused of murder at Salt Lake City 'No Kings' protest is a radical leftist
The actual shooter, a volunteer 'peacekeeper' for the protest in place of police, may have fatally misjudged the situation before firing off rounds into…
Jun 15
•
Andy Ngo
444
Ngo Comment
7
Antifa urge members to embed themselves in mass anti-Trump demonstrations
The tactic was used in 2020 in the BLM protests so that the rioters had human shields
Jun 14
•
Andy Ngo
231
Ngo Comment
1
5:58
Leftist riots for open borders spread across the country
Watch my interview on Newsmax
Jun 14
•
Andy Ngo
180
Ngo Comment
3
4:41
Los Angeles open-border rioter body slammed after taunting police
This is one of the most viral moments so far from the ongoing insurrection in Los Angeles
Jun 13
•
Andy Ngo
175
Ngo Comment
16
0:10
Mob surrounds Los Angeles hotel over rumors DHS officers are sleeping there
Mexican nationalists and open borders radicals responded to a call for people to surge to a hotel in Whittier, Los Angeles
Jun 12
•
Andy Ngo
103
Ngo Comment
7
Who's getting arrested at the anti-ICE insurrection?
California doesn't release mugshots to protect suspects. But photos coming in from Texas give an idea of what the violent insurrectionist suspects look…
Jun 12
•
Andy Ngo
588
Ngo Comment
9
Anti-ICE insurrection spreads to NYC, Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle and more cities
Antifa, left-wing groups, politicians, open border extremists and media are trying to use Los Angeles' ongoing anti-government insurrection to inspire…
Jun 11
•
Andy Ngo
72
Ngo Comment
3
How are the 2020 BLM-Antifa riot strategies being used in the Los Angeles anti-ICE insurrection?
Watch my interview with David Harris on Newsmax
Jun 10
•
Andy Ngo
104
Ngo Comment
Leftists spread viral lies about Jonathan Joss being murdered for being gay
The "King of the Hill" actor began identifying as "gay" after dating a woman who claims to be male. Leftists have jumped on his death to spread lies…
Jun 5
•
Andy Ngo
166
Ngo Comment
'Gen Z' Communist TikToks
Watch my interview with Jack Jewell
Jun 2
•
Andy Ngo
52
Ngo Comment
4
May 2025
A white female was choked and beaten in the middle of downtown Portland in a racially-motivated attack
And none of the political leadership and leftist "anti-racist" groups have said anything
May 29
•
Andy Ngo
465
Ngo Comment
88
