Portland’s Most Violent Antifa Rioter Urges More Killings from Prison Blog
Malik Muhammad was convicted of multiple counts of attempted murder stemming from his firebombing attacks in 2020
In my latest report published in The Post Millennial, I look into what one of the most violent militants from Portland’s 2020 BLM-Antifa riots has been doing from inside prison.
Malik Fard Muhammad — now incarcerated in Oregon (Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution) for multiple counts of attempted murder tied to firebombing attacks — is using a supporter-run blog to praise the assassination of Charlie Kirk and to encourage more politically motivated killings. Yes — even from prison, he is still publishing messages through his network of far-left comrades.
Back in 2020, Antifa activists tried to get Muhammad released after his arrest, crowdfunding the money to cover his $2.1 million state bond. Muhammad had traveled from Indianapolis to Portland specifically to join the riots.
You can read the full investigation here — including excerpts from his writings and details on the networks still promoting him.
Anyone incarcerated for violent crimes should be denied access that enables them to post anything to anyone.
Thanks for exposing the Antifa thugs and violent psychopaths who support Malik. It's a relief Malik is locked up, but decent people will not be safe until the entire terrorist network is incarcerated.