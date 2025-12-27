In my latest report published in The Post Millennial, I look into what one of the most violent militants from Portland’s 2020 BLM-Antifa riots has been doing from inside prison.

Malik Fard Muhammad — now incarcerated in Oregon (Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution) for multiple counts of attempted murder tied to firebombing attacks — is using a supporter-run blog to praise the assassination of Charlie Kirk and to encourage more politically motivated killings. Yes — even from prison, he is still publishing messages through his network of far-left comrades.

Back in 2020, Antifa activists tried to get Muhammad released after his arrest, crowdfund­ing the money to cover his $2.1 million state bond. Muhammad had traveled from Indianapolis to Portland specifically to join the riots.

You can read the full investigation here — including excerpts from his writings and details on the networks still promoting him.