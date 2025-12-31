Mohamed Osman Adan was bailed out by the far-left group Portland Freedom Fund shortly before murdering a mother of three

PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge on Dec. 30 handed down a life sentence to a Somali-American man who brutally murdered a woman who had a protective order against him after an Antifa-linked bail fund paid for his release.

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Jenna Plank sentenced Mohamed Osman Adan, 36, to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the 2022 strangulation and stabbing murder of Racheal Angel Abraham. She was the mother of three children, including two who Adan fathered. The murder occurred when the children were in her home.

Victim Racheal Angel Abraham

The Portland Freedom Fund, infamous for bailing out violent BLM-Antifa rioters in 2020, posted bail for Adan shortly before the fatal attack. The group advocates for the abolishment of law enforcement and prisons.

Amanda Lea Trujillo, born March 1976, founded the Portland Freedom Fund. The group seeks to abolish law enforcement and prisons

Adan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and also to several other felony counts, including felony strangulation constituting domestic violence, contempt of court, felon in possession of a firearm, driving under the influence and attempting to elude police.

Despite being repeatedly arrested on domestic violence accusations, Adan was granted bail and released from custody days before the 2022 murder. After Judge Jerry Hodson set bail at $20,000, the Portland Freedom Fund covered Adan’s bond.

Five days after his release, Adan cut off his GPS monitor on Aug. 27, 2022 and returned to Abraham’s apartment, where he stabbed and strangled her to death.

Abraham had documented at least three prior incidents of violence by Adan in 2022, including an assault in May in which she said he punched her repeatedly in the head. She was granted a protective order but it was ignored by Adan. In June 2022, he strangled her and threatened with death.

“Judge, please hold him I’m concerned for my [safety] and my kids,” Abraham pleaded with the judge after he was arrested. “[Statistics] show that strangulation cases lead to homicide and I don’t want to be a victim to this.”

The victim was previously named Rachael Angel Manwarren. She converted to Islam and changed her name.

Rachael Abraham, second from left, when she was 19 years old. Photo first published by Nancy Rommelman

Despite her pleas, Adan was released from custody with GPS monitoring. But he returned to the apartment on July 27, and disabled his GPS monitor. On Aug. 11, police were called to the home after he beat Abraham with Islamic prayer beads and covered her mouth. He was arrested again.

The Portland Freedom Fund was founded by far-left activist Amanda Lea Trujillo (née McDonald). The group infamously paid the $2.1 million bail for violent Portland Antifa militant Malik F. Muhammad, who was convicted of multiple counts of attempted murder for trying to burn people to death with firebombs during the riots. Trujillo serves as the secretary of the Respond to Racism 501(c)(3) and is involved in the Colorado Freedom Fund.

Amanda L. Trujillo founded the Portland Freedom Fund and has helped multiple violent criminals bond out of custody

The Portland Freedom Fund covered the $2.1 million bail for Malik Muhammad, who was charged after trying to kill multiple people with firebombs during the 2020 riots. He was convicted and is currently in Oregon state prison.

Multnomah County prosecutors filed a motion seeking the remaining $18,000 of Adan’s bond from the Portland Freedom Fund that was forfeited when he went on commit more crimes while out on bail.

Amanda Trujillo and Respond to Racism were reached for comment.