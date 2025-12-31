Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AHNC_Hat's avatar
AHNC_Hat
4hEdited

It’s bad enough they posted the money for his bond; the fact that this POS had a bond issued by the judge at all is criminal in my view.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andy Ngo
John Carlson's avatar
John Carlson
4h

These judges who allow bail or set bail too low for repeat violent offenders need to be removed and replaced with reasonable people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andy Ngo
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Ngo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture