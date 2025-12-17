Authorities Arrest Members of a Far-Left Terror Cell Who Allegedly Planned New Year's Eve Bombing and Shooting Attacks
Members of an antifa/trantifa-style group named the Turtle Island Liberation Front allegedly procured bomb-making components and guns for a large-scale attack in southern California
On Monday, the FBI in Los Angeles announced that five alleged members of an antifa-style terror cell were arrested over a New Year’s Eve mass bombing and shooting plot.
The four arrested in California are Audrey Illene Carroll, Zachary Aaron Page, who is trans and asked to be jailed with women, Tina Lai and Dante Gaffield. They were arrested in a desert outside Los Angeles while allegedly testing their explosives.
Fellow comrade Micah James Legnon was arrested in Louisiana. They are all allegedly members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), a far-left, anti-American, anti-capitalism, pro-Palestine group. Their social media posts urge violence agains the government in the name of “de-colonization.”
In my new investigative report just published on The Post Millennial, I dug and found exclusive details about the suspects. For example, Mr Legnon is a former Marine and police officer who became a leftist trans activist. He was allegedly recruited for his ability to train his comrades on using firearms and acquiring gun parts to assemble unregistered semi-automatic rifles.
Bonus:
Here is the full Dec. 15 FBI and DOJ press conference out of Westwood, Calif., announcing the foiled terror plot and arrests:
As the news was breaking, I spoke with Jack Posobiec about the case and the wider context of far-left violence.
Notable pages from the federal criminal complaints:
Read my new report at The Post Millennial.
Ngo Comment is reader-supported. I keep my reporting free so it reaches everyone, but it takes time, resources, and is risky. If you value this work, please chip in—through a donation or paid subscription.
The US Attorney in charge of this case said President Trump‘s September executive order directing federal law enforcement to focus its resources on leftist terror cells is the reason they got these perps. The USA said they were able to get an informant into the group because of Trump freeing up resources to allow that action.
I would be really pissed if one of these freaks took me or a loved one out.