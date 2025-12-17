Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AHNC_Hat's avatar
AHNC_Hat
12h

The US Attorney in charge of this case said President Trump‘s September executive order directing federal law enforcement to focus its resources on leftist terror cells is the reason they got these perps. The USA said they were able to get an informant into the group because of Trump freeing up resources to allow that action.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maria's avatar
Maria
12h

I would be really pissed if one of these freaks took me or a loved one out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Andy Ngo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture