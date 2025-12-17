Far-left terror cell suspects Audrey Illene Carroll, Micah James Legnon, Zachary Aaron Page, Tina Lai and Dante Gaffield

On Monday, the FBI in Los Angeles announced that five alleged members of an antifa-style terror cell were arrested over a New Year’s Eve mass bombing and shooting plot.

The four arrested in California are Audrey Illene Carroll, Zachary Aaron Page, who is trans and asked to be jailed with women, Tina Lai and Dante Gaffield. They were arrested in a desert outside Los Angeles while allegedly testing their explosives.

Fellow comrade Micah James Legnon was arrested in Louisiana. They are all allegedly members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), a far-left, anti-American, anti-capitalism, pro-Palestine group. Their social media posts urge violence agains the government in the name of “de-colonization.”

In my new investigative report just published on The Post Millennial, I dug and found exclusive details about the suspects. For example, Mr Legnon is a former Marine and police officer who became a leftist trans activist. He was allegedly recruited for his ability to train his comrades on using firearms and acquiring gun parts to assemble unregistered semi-automatic rifles.

Here is the full Dec. 15 FBI and DOJ press conference out of Westwood, Calif., announcing the foiled terror plot and arrests:

As the news was breaking, I spoke with Jack Posobiec about the case and the wider context of far-left violence.

Notable pages from the federal criminal complaints:

The TILF group allegedly planned in writing to bomb a number of targets

TILF allegedly discussed blowing up ICE targets if their New Year’s Eve attack was successful

