Jamaican man accused of child-sex plot, sodomy and violent sex crimes in Portland
ICE was not aware of the case until TPM contacted it for comment. Oregon does not allow law enforcement to contact federal authorities about foreign national criminal suspects in custody.
I have a new report out at The Post Millennial: A Portland-area child sex-crime investigation ended with the arrest of a Jamaican man.
Andrew Dwayne Graham now faces 11 serious charges, including child-sex crimes, attempted rape, attempted sodomy and felony strangulation. He’s being held without bail. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office believes there may be more victims. Oregon has a law passed by Democrats that prohibits law enforcement from informing federal authorities about foreign nationals in custody. Read the report here.
Ngo Comment is reader-supported. I keep my reporting free so it reaches everyone, but it takes time, resources, and is risky. If you value this work, please chip in—through a donation or paid subscription.
The “Democratic Party” has become a disgrace to humanity.
Just when I thought the dems had nowhere lower to sink, they got on an excavator and started digging.