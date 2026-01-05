I have a new report out at The Post Millennial: A Portland-area child sex-crime investigation ended with the arrest of a Jamaican man.

Andrew Dwayne Graham now faces 11 serious charges, including child-sex crimes, attempted rape, attempted sodomy and felony strangulation. He’s being held without bail. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office believes there may be more victims. Oregon has a law passed by Democrats that prohibits law enforcement from informing federal authorities about foreign nationals in custody. Read the report here.