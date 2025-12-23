PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Trantifa militant who hurled a knife at federal officers during a riot outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, then assaulted U.S. marshals after violating his release conditions, received a sentence of only three years of probation under a sweetheart federal plea deal.

Julie Mikela Winters, previously Christopher Hudson, pleaded guilty in October to two federal counts stemming from a June 2025 violent confrontation with agents guarding the ICE building and a separate violent August incident involving U.S. marshals.

Winters, born in September 1978, is the first 2025 anti-ICE rioter to be federally sentenced in Portland.

The June incident occurred during nightly far-left rioting in the summer as Antifa and other extremists tried to destroy the ICE facility to show solidarity with mass illegal migration. Federal Protective Service officers told investigators that Winters, wearing a face covering and carrying a backpack, approached the secured vehicle gate at the ICE facility shortly after 11 p.m.

A 2024 Portland mugshot of Julie Winters

Surveillance footage showed him removing an object from his bag and attempting to interfere with the gate. Moments later, an explosion was captured on an internal camera while Winters was the only person at the gate. Officers later recovered a spent firework near the scene. Winters admitted to trying to lock the gate but denied setting off an explosive device.

During the Antifa attacks in the summer, far-left extremists often tried to barricade doors and pathways before trying to set the facility on fire.

When officers moved in to arrest him, Winters fled and then confronted them while brandishing a 12-inch butcher knife. Video footage from both federal cameras and a bystander’s cellphone showed him swinging the knife.

Julie Winters brandished a large blade at federal agents outside ICE

As officers closed in, Winters hurled it toward an armed federal officer, narrowly missing him. The officer believed the knife was thrown toward his head.

An officer then deployed a Taser, causing Winters to fall and roll around on the street. As officers attempted to restrain him, he reached for a second blade that was concealed in his waistband. After a prolonged struggle amid interference from other protesters, officers were able to arrest him. Leftist influencers lied about Winters arrest at the time, claiming that he had died in custody.

The knives used by Julie Winters

Despite objections from federal prosecutors, Winters was later released pending trial by Judge Youlee Yim You. Winters was banned from returning near the ICE facility as part of his release conditions. But Winters ignored that part of the order.

On Aug. 20, 2025, U.S. marshals attempted to arrest Winters at a pretrial services office for violations of his release conditions. Winters became combative, violently charging at the marshals and physically resisting until he was subdued.

Julie Winters in federal custody on June 24, 2025

While being held in a marshal cell, Winters pretended to attempt suicide, prompting officers to remove his restraints to provide emergency aid. As soon as the restraints were removed, he attacked the marshals and grabbed one female marshal by the hair and whipped her head violently around.

Julie Winters in 2024

Winters’ criminal history includes prior arrests in Portland for disorderly conduct and resisting police, a false reporting conviction in Lincoln, Neb. and a pending 2024 felony state charge for allegedly assaulting a Portland Police officer.

Julie Winters uses deceptive images of himself on social media

At a court hearing in August after he was re-arrested, Winters shouted this journalist’s name in court, blaming me for him being held in jail.

Although federal sentencing guidelines suggest a prison term of roughly eight to 14 months, prosecutors gave Winters a sweetheart plea deal for credit for time served and three years of probation for pleading guilty to felony intimidation of a federal officer and resisting arrest. The light sentence may be an indication of what the federal sentences will be for federal riot suspects convicted in Portland.

Winters is originally from New Jersey, where he was a D.J. who performed under the name, “Sense One.” After moving to Portland and transitioning, he underwent multiple cosmetic surgeries. Oregon Medicaid covers transgender cosmetic procedures for low-income people in the state.

Julie Winters is a man previously known as Christopher Hudson

Dozens of accused anti-ICE rioters have been federally charged so far in Portland. A few have pleaded guilty. As temperatures have dropp

ed in Portland, the protests and riots outside ICE have mostly paused. Efforts by President Trump to send in National Guard troops to protect federal property in Portland in the autumn were repeatedly denied by a federal judge.