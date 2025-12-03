Anti-ICE Firebomber Charged Over Attack on Los Angeles Federal Building
Federal prosecutors say an anti-ICE extremist hurled Molotov cocktails into a downtown Los Angeles building to target immigration officials.
Following in a string of anti-ICE terror attacks incited by leftists, Democrats and liberal media, a Latino man came to a federal building in Los Angeles with seven homemade explosive devices. He was caught after managing to hurl two inside.
Read my new report at The Post Millennial.
Ngo Comment is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Any news on the portland violent attacker this past week?
Two assaults arrests in one day. Pdx prosecution farce.
Santos Puerto-Rios, 24m