Conspiracy Theories Might Sabotage Justice for Charlie Kirk
YouTube and social media entertainers are chasing fantasies and diverting attention away from the threat of left-wing violence.
There are no great mysteries surrounding the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Investigators identified and arrested a suspect within 48 hours, and the evidence released has consistently aligned with the accusations against Tyler Robinson. Authorities have provided videos, photos, interview summaries with family members, and what they say are recovered communications between Robinson and his trans lover. Robinson believed, like most Democrats and leftists, that Kirk spread “transphobia” and needed to be stopped.
Yet factions on both the left and right continue to pump out viral conspiracies and fabrications. Left-wing influencers immediately—and falsely—claimed Robinson was a far-right MAGA supporter. The lie spread so widely that some mainstream liberal outlets began reporting it as a possibility despite the rifle cartridges showing Antifa dogwhistles.
On the right, YouTube and social media personalities have spent months tugging at every supposed loose thread: a man in the bushes, men in maroon shirts, unrelated aircraft flight data, foreign operatives, and elaborate international plots. None of it has lead anywhere. The result is wasted time and torment for Kirk’s family.
What’s most dangerous is how this nonsense drowns out the real threat: the escalation of left-wing political violence. While conspiracy influencers chase clicks and cash, far-left extremists continue radicalizing one another—laying the groundwork for the next attack. Even worse, the misinformation is spreading so widely that it may be difficult to empanel a jury untouched by it.
Thank God you have written this. The leftist lies about Charlie's martyrdom are predictable and to be expected from such disregulated and malicious operators but the lies from rightists like Candace and Milo are cancerous.
Thanks for the details.
The general (left) media and a lot of Tik Tok racist weirdos are sickening —especially in their mockery of Erica Kirk, though the right wing media loonies (like Candace Owen-ugh!) are as bad. There are so many trolls out attacking conservative news. The left wing trolls have even been flooding Citizen free Press with CNN & NBC & other BS media slanted stories. And mainstream media still won’t report Antifa as a terrorist group. Though Candace Owen (and her fans) have gotta to be called out as particularly low life form of bottom feeders— Candace apparently rakes in $10 million a year slandering people with disgusting allegations.