Conspiracies Are Burying the Real Threat: Rising Left-Wing Political Violence

In this clip from Glenn Beck’s radio show, I discuss my Substack article explaining how viral conspiracy theories about the Charlie Kirk assassination risk derailing the criminal trial.
Popular self-styled podcast “investigators” posit baselessly that federal coverups are hiding the involvement of TPUSA, Kirk’s friends and international figures in the assassination. Poorly informed audiences believe that investigators and prosecutors in real life can release new information every week as if it was a True Crime series.
