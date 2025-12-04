FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Two additional suspects have admitted to providing support to an Antifa cell that carried out a shooting terrorist attack on an ICE facility in north Texas.

Their federal guilty pleas bring the number of convicted co-conspirators to seven so far in the domestic terrorism case stemming from a July 4, 2025, armed attack on a federal detention facility in Alvarado, Texas. One officer was shot in the neck, but survived.

Rebecca Morgan and Susan Elaine Kent pleaded guilty in the Northern District of Texas to providing material support to terrorists. Their pleas were signed weeks ago, but it was officially filed with the court on Nov. 24.

Rebecca Morgan

Susan Elaine Kent

“On or about July 4, 2025, an Antifa cell conducted an act of terrorism targeting the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, which included attempted murder of two officers of the United States Government and one police officer assisting,” both Morgan and Kent admitted to in signed stipulated facts as part of their plea deals. “The Antifa cell’s act of terrorism was calculated to influence or affect the conduct of government by intimidation or coercion, or to retaliate against government conduct.”

Rebecca Morgan admitted that an Antifa cell carried out the attack

Unlike the other co-defendants who pleaded guilty before them, Morgan and Kent only admitted to assisting the Antifa terror cell, rather than being members. However, Kent admitted that she “is aware of Antifa beliefs and admits that many members of the SRA [Socialist Rifle Association], including codefendants, consider themselves ‘antifascist.’”

Susan Kent admitted to helping an Antifa member involved in the terror attack escape arrest

After the attack, the suspect identified in court filings as “Co-conspirator-1,” who this journalist identified as Benjamin Song, evaded arrest and fled into the woods near the facility. It triggered a multi-state manhunt involving the FBI. Prosecutors say the fugitives’ far-left support network quickly mobilized to conceal and ferry him across North Texas.

Morgan admitted that she joined a conspiracy dedicated to hiding the fugitive attacker in the days following the assault. “On or about July 5, 2025, Rebecca Morgan learned of the terrorism and attempted murder and learned that Coconspirator-1 had escaped immediate arrest and was hiding in the woods near Prairieland,” Morgan admitted. “On July 6, 2025, Morgan then conspired with others to provide property, lodging, communications equipment, personnel, and transportation, knowing and intending that such support was to conceal Coconspirator-l’s escape from the act of terrorism.”

All of the North Texas Antifa terror suspects and convicts

Kent also admitted to helping arrange transportation and lodging for Song, including coordinating his pickup near the ICE facility and transporting him to an apartment in Dallas. On July 6, she met Song in a public parking lot with other co-conspirators as he told her what happened on the night on July 4. They discussed how to move him around to evade capture. “The transfer was to keep Coconspirator-1 on the move and change locations every few days in order to facilitate Coconspirator-1 ‘s escape from capture for an act of terrorism,” Kent admitted.

On July 7, a co-conspirator drove Song to a Home Depot in Dallas where he was handed off to Morgan, she admitted. Morgan provided additional supplies and then personally transported him to her apartment on Meadowcreek Drive, where she hid him for eight days until law enforcement located and arrested him on July 15. “Morgan knew and intended that this transfer was to keep Coconspirator-1 concealed,” she admitted.

This case is the first terrorism prosecution in U.S. history involving admitted Antifa members and Antifa-associated networks.

A week before Morgan and Kent pleaded guilty, co-defendants Seth Sikes, Joy Abigail Gibson, Lynette Read Sharp, Nathan Baumann and John Phillip Thomas each admitted guilt to the same charge of providing material support to terrorists.

The convicts face up to 15 years in federal prison, rather than the decades they could have faced had they been convicted at trial.

On Dec. 3, nine other co-defendants pleaded not guilty at their federal arraignments in Fort Worth. They face charges that include providing material support to terrorists, rioting, discharging a firearm, attempted murder and conspiracy to conceal documents. Their federal trial is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2026.