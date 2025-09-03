Joe Rogan Hears About a Trans Terror Cult

On Aug. 6, Irish comedian and writer

appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss how he was ruthlessly canceled from British and Irish public life for criticizing trans ideology. Linehan had enjoyed a long, successful career in the arts, best known for co-creating the hit comedy series “Father Ted.”

During the podcast, Linehan spoke about my ongoing reporting on the American “Zizian” trans death cult, which has been linked to eight brutal homicides and suicides. I first broke that story in January, after a U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot dead in Vermont.

Linehan is a friend of mine. We met after I relocated to London following Antifa attacks and ongoing threats against my life. He was supportive when few others would be. He tried to put his professional life back together but learned that he was finished in the U.K. and Irish arts worlds. The industry was captured by woke politics, and he was never going to be allowed to work again. Earlier this year, he made the decision to move to Arizona.

But on Monday, Sept. 1, Linehan returned to London to face a criminal trial later this week brought by trans activists who accused him of harassment. He never made it out of Heathrow. Five armed officers arrested him — over X posts deemed “hateful” against trans people. (The alleged offensive posts are included below.) While in custody, his blood pressure spiked, and he was taken to the hospital. He has since been released on bail.