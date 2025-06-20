Leader of the 'Ziz' Trantifa terror death cult federally indicted for first time
Jack 'Ziz' LaSota, also known as 'Andrea Phelps' and other aliases, has been federally charged for the first time since his group was revealed to be linked to at least eight deaths.
Jack "Ziz" LaSota, the leader of the “Zizian” trans terror cult linked to eight deaths, has been federally charged for the first time.
A federal grand jury in Maryland indicted LaSota on June 18 for being a fugitive from justice in possession of firearms and ammunition. (To learn about this complicated, unbelievable story, read my January report in the New York Post.)
"Ziz," who also used the aliases Andrea Phelps, Julia LaSota, Anne Grimes and more, possessed a cache of weapons including a GM6 Lynx .50 caliber rifle, a black HS Produkt, model Hellcat, 9x19mm handgun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. He remained a fugitive until being caught in western rural Maryland in February amid a manhunt of the Trantifa terror cult's members.
Since then, he has been in custody after being denied bail, along with two fellow Zizian members, Michelle “Jamie” Zajko and Daniel Blank. In Maryland, LaSota faces local charges of trespass and firearm offenses.
He has an open criminal case in Pennsylvania related to the obstruction of an investigation of a double homicide in 2023 and a 2019 riot-related case in California.
Currently, three other Zizian members are in custody in California for two murders. Another member, Seattle woman Teresa Youngblut, is in custody in New Hampshire over the homicide of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in January.
Ngo Comment is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for your dogged determination and all the notice you have brought to this group.
The depravity of this bunch just leaves sane people shaking their heads. So glad he is being indicted and the rest of them are in custody. Thanks to you, a lot more is known about them than would otherwise be the case. We are proud to support you in your work.