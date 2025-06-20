Jack ‘Ziz’ LaSota in 2019 in Sonoma County, Calif.

Jack "Ziz" LaSota, the leader of the “Zizian” trans terror cult linked to eight deaths, has been federally charged for the first time.

A federal grand jury in Maryland indicted LaSota on June 18 for being a fugitive from justice in possession of firearms and ammunition. (To learn about this complicated, unbelievable story, read my January report in the New York Post.)

This graphic outlines six of the eight known deaths linked to the ‘Zizians’

"Ziz," who also used the aliases Andrea Phelps, Julia LaSota, Anne Grimes and more, possessed a cache of weapons including a GM6 Lynx .50 caliber rifle, a black HS Produkt, model Hellcat, 9x19mm handgun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. He remained a fugitive until being caught in western rural Maryland in February amid a manhunt of the Trantifa terror cult's members.

Jack ‘Ziz’ LaSota in January 2023 in Delaware County, Pa.

Since then, he has been in custody after being denied bail, along with two fellow Zizian members, Michelle “Jamie” Zajko and Daniel Blank. In Maryland, LaSota faces local charges of trespass and firearm offenses.

He has an open criminal case in Pennsylvania related to the obstruction of an investigation of a double homicide in 2023 and a 2019 riot-related case in California.

‘Ziz’ in February 2025 in Allegany County, Md.

Currently, three other Zizian members are in custody in California for two murders. Another member, Seattle woman Teresa Youngblut, is in custody in New Hampshire over the homicide of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in January.