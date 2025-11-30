What’s Actually Happened Since Trump's Antifa Announcement

On Nov. 26, I joined “The Liz Wheeler Show” to break down what the Trump administration has done about Antifa.

Back in 2020, President Trump declared Antifa a “terrorist organization” in a tweet on Twitter. But nothing happened afterward. No structural change, no follow-through. The focus of the 2020 election campaign year shifted all priorities, even though several cities continued to experience BLM-Antifa rioting well past election day.

Fast-forward five years. In September 2025, the President made a similar declaration — but the political landscape is radically different now. His cabinet is no longer the same, and Trump himself has survived multiple assassination attempts as well as unprecedented efforts by Democrats to bankrupt him and put him in prison for life.

This time, the announcement wasn’t symbolic. Real moves have followed.





What do you think of the developments so far, and where do you see room for improvement? It should be noted that to date, none of the dozens of Portland Antifa federal riot suspects have been charged with conspiracy, sedition or any other crimes reflective of their organized efforts to obstruct a federal government agency.