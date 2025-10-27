Antifa Terror Charges: The First in U.S. History

On Oct. 21, I joined Newsmax to discuss my reporting on the Texas Antifa members in the Dallas area who have been federally indicted on terrorism charges following an ambush shooting on an ICE facility on July 4.

The grand jury indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that individuals accused of being part of an Antifa cell have been charged with federal terrorism counts.

So far, only two suspects have been indicted. Sixteen others tied to the same North Texas Antifa/John Brown Gun Club network are expected to face federal charges in the coming weeks. Separately, they also face state conspiracy and aggravated assault charges.

The walls are closing in on this large Antifa network in north Texas.