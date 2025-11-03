Is America Great Again? Ann Coulter and Peter Hitchens Face Off in London

On Nov. 3, I attended The Spectator’s Americano Live debate series in Westminster, London, where American author

and British author Peter Hitchens debated the question: “Is America great again?”

Coulter argued yes — largely crediting the current administration’s course correction on immigration policy compared with Donald Trump’s first term in office. Once an early and outspoken supporter of Trump, Coulter famously turned against him when he failed to build much of the border wall. For years, the two traded public barbs, but Coulter told the London audience that those disputes were now ancient history and all was forgiven.

Her view, she said, had shifted because of what she described as the administration’s seriousness about controlling mass migration, illegal immigration and DEI — promises made during the 2024 election.

Hitchens countered that Trump’s government had eroded the foundations of conservatism by undermining tradition and the rule of law. Coulter responded that the real threat to the rule of law comes from activist federal judges who, in her view, overstep their constitutional limits to block executive authority.

It was a fun and lively transatlantic clash that underscored the ideological divides between British conservatism and American MAGA. Do you agree with the criticism that the current U.S. government is undermining tradition and the Rule of Law?