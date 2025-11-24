Antifa Groups Officially Labeled Terrorist Organizations: Andy Ngo Breaks It Down

In my interview on the Charlie Kirk Show with Andrew Kolvet, I discussed the U.S. designation of four international Antifa groups as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) and Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).

This is a significant development in the fight against Antifa terrorism as it legally equates them to groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda. It is the first time in U.S. history that the State Department has designated any Antifa-identified terror groups.

The designations allow the federal government to freeze assets, enact travel bans, and pursue criminal penalties for providing material support or joining. The four groups are not targeted based on ideology. They have members who have been convicted of and claimed responsibility for attempted murder, beatings, bombings and shootings.