Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Antifa Groups Officially Labeled Terrorist Organizations: Andy Ngo Breaks It Down

I went on the Charlie Kirk Show to discuss significance of the recent designations by the U.S. State Department
Andy Ngo's avatar
Andy Ngo
Nov 24, 2025

In my interview on the Charlie Kirk Show with Andrew Kolvet, I discussed the U.S. designation of four international Antifa groups as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) and Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).

This is a significant development in the fight against Antifa terrorism as it legally equates them to groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda. It is the first time in U.S. history that the State Department has designated any Antifa-identified terror groups.

User's avatar
Join Andy Ngo’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web

The designations allow the federal government to freeze assets, enact travel bans, and pursue criminal penalties for providing material support or joining. The four groups are not targeted based on ideology. They have members who have been convicted of and claimed responsibility for attempted murder, beatings, bombings and shootings.

Ngo Comment is reader-supported. I keep my reporting free so it reaches everyone, but it takes time, resources, and is risky. If you value this work, please chip in—through a donation or paid subscription.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Andy Ngo
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture