BURLINGTON, VT. — Months after the Inauguration Day shooting death of Border Patrol Agent David Maland in upper rural Vermont near the Canadian border, Zizian trans death cult member Teresa "Milo" Consuelo Youngblut, 21, of Seattle, has finally been indicted on a murder charge.

Until now, Youngblut had only been charged with using a deadly weapon while assaulting a federal agent.

Border Patrol Agent David Christopher Maland was murdered on the job

The new indictment also includes charges of using a deadly weapon to forcibly assault a federal agent and using a Glock .40-caliber pistol in a crime of violence.

“As alleged, this defendant shot and killed a United States Border Patrol Agent while he was performing his duties,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti of the DOJ’s Criminal Division.

Teresa ‘Milo’ Consuelo Youngblut in a court sketch

Youngblut is part of a leftist trans death cult led by a trans person named Jack LaSota, who uses the alias "Ziz." The group is linked to at least eight deaths.

Youngblut is a woman who uses the name "Milo" and does not identify as male or female, according to her social media.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has authorized prosecutors to pursue the death penalty in this case.

Authorities say Youngblut and Felix “Ophelia” Bauckholt, another cult member, were stopped on Jan. 20 by federal and local officers after drawing attention at a motel for wearing black tactical gear and possessing firearms. Both were armed during the traffic stop. Youngblut is accused of firing the shots that killed Maland. Bauckholt, a German national who identified as a woman, was killed in the crossfire. Youngblut sustained minor injuries and has remained in custody between Vermont and New Hampshire since the shooting.

The ‘Zizian’ trans death cult is explained in a chart

The shooting sparked a manhunt for federal authorities to track down other members of the cult, who are accused of being linked to multiple other homicides across the U.S.

German man Felix ‘Ophelia’ Bauckholt died in the shootout

Youngblut’s husband, Maxiliam Synder, was taken into custody in Vallejo, Calif. in January over the brutal knife murder of a man. In February, LaSota, Michelle Zajko and Daniel Blank were found heavily armed while trespassing in rural western Maryland and are awaiting trial in Allegany County.

Two other Zizian members are scheduled to go on trial later this year in Vallejo on murder and attempted murder charges.