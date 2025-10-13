'Did Anybody Get Held Responsible?'

On Oct. 8, after a full day of events surrounding my visit to the White House to meet President Trump to speak about Antifa, I wrapped up the day with an interview at GB News’ D.C. bureau.

Presenter Bev Turner asked a sharp question: How can Antifa be identified when anyone can self-identify as part of it, and when it exists in both organized and unorganized forms?

It’s an important question. Law enforcement has methods for assessing suspects inspired by radical Islam: they examine who the individual has communicated with, their writings and materials, and their online activity. The same principles can apply to identifying Antifa militants.