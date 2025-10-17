'I Was Nearly Killed by Antifa. This is What I Learned'

While in Washington, D.C., I sat down for an interview with the Jan Jekielek of The Epoch Times. The interview explores my nine-year history with Antifa and my analysis of the current threat facing the U.S. by the violent left.

The freedom-loving journalist said that after years of death threats and physical abuse, he rejected advice from mentors to stop focusing on Antifa. “I pursue this beat because I love America,” said Ngo, the son of refugee parents who fled communism in Vietnam.



“I felt I had an obligation to ... just go out and record the videos and just let people see what was happening.” He warned of the group’s destructive ideology that aims to “become ungovernable” and pointed to the group’s multiple failed attempts over the past five years to establish autonomy in city centers, including the notorious “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle in 2020, as evidence that its policies and intentions are ill-informed.

The interview was recorded, and you can watch the full video here.



In the preview clip below, I discuss how the U.S. has experienced so many leftist attacks in the past 12 months that people have forgotten the incidents — or worse, are being conditioned to think it’s normal now. From assassinations to Tesla store shootings to ICE ambush shootings, leftist terror is surging.

Let me know what you think of the interview.