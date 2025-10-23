Harmeet Dhillon: What I Learned About Antifa Through the Andy Ngo Lawsuit

“It’s a whole world I never knew existed,” U.S. assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon said. After years of representing me in my Antifa lawsuit, my former attorney told the Daily Signal about how deep the networks go. Even with decades in law, she was stunned.



Full interview:

In 2020, I filed a lawsuit against Rose City Antifa and others over the violent attacks I suffered in Portland, Ore. The case went to trial in 2023. I’ve recently released the deposition tape of one of the Antifa ringleaders I sued and written about what really happened.

My attorney, Ms Dhillon, and her nonprofit, the Center for American Liberty, represented me throughout the case. What we uncovered was telling: Antifa are highly trained at lying — and they have virtually unlimited legal resources to protect their own.