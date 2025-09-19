Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Trump Designates Antifa as a Terrorist Organization

Andy Ngo sets realistic expectations in Newsmax interview
Andy Ngo
Sep 19, 2025
On Sept. 19, I went on Newsmax to discuss President Trump announcing that Antifa would be treated as a domestic terrorist organization. What happens next is not straightforward. Last night, I went live after the news broke to discuss the legal challenges. You can watch a replay of that livestream here.

Ngo Comment is reader-supported. I keep my reporting free so it reaches everyone, but it takes time, resources, and is risky. If you value this work, please chip in—through a donation or paid subscription.

