Trump Designates Antifa as a Terrorist Organization

On Sept. 19, I went on Newsmax to discuss President Trump announcing that Antifa would be treated as a domestic terrorist organization. What happens next is not straightforward. Last night, I went live after the news broke to discuss the legal challenges. You can watch a replay of that livestream here.
