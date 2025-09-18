Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Reacting to President Trump Declaring Antifa a 'Major Terrorist Organization'

What does this mean and what's next?
Andy Ngo's avatar
Andy Ngo
Sep 18, 2025
Share
Transcript

On Wednesday night, President Trump announced that he was designating Antifa a “major terrorist organization.”

The announcement was immediately met with praise across the right, many from those who have seen — or suffered firsthand — years of organized violence and criminality from Antifa militants.

Image

But what does this declaration actually mean in practice, given the legal framework in the U.S.?

I went live about 20 minutes after the news broke to break down the practicalities of this declaration — and to discuss what we can hope happens next.

Ngo Comment is reader-supported. I keep my reporting free so it reaches everyone, but it takes time, resources, and is risky. If you value this work, please chip in—through a donation or paid subscription.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture