Elusive Trans Death Cult Members Seen on Video for First Time

On Jan. 16, AP released the first video of the elusive members of the Zizian trans death cult. They were arrested in February last year and are not known to appear in any videos together until now.

Jack “Ziz” LaSota, Daniel “Hastur” Blank and Michelle “Jamie” Zajko appeared in Allegany County, Md. for their state pre-trial hearing on their weapons, drugs and trespassing charges. They were recorded walking in and out of court by AP photographer Mark Scolforo.

The trans cult is linked to eight deaths, not six as most media is reporting.

“The prosecutor is trying to offer us valuable consideration for perjury,” Ziz said to the cameraman.

LaSota and Zajko have claimed that they are being “starved” and denied adequate vegan food. They are also facing federal charges. At a November arraignment for his federal case, LaSota refused to answer the judge’s basic questions, saying his name was “Justice” and that he had “been born many times” when inquired about his name and age. Ziz also accused the federal government of “going around scooping up brown people and disappearing them.”

Watch this video I recorded in February last year giving a summary of the cult:

Other members of the Zizian cult are facing murder trials in California and Vermont. Teresa “Milo” Youngblut is accused of murdering Border Patrol Agent David Maland on Inauguration Day 2025.

One Zizian, Alexander Leatham, was just charged for allegedly attempting to violently escape custody for a third time in Vallejo, Calif.

Here’s another video I recorded last year after fugitives LaSota et al., were arrested:

I saw two of the Zizians in court last year and Leatham tried to shut down the hearing by screaming accusations of “trans genocide.” It took two deputies to hold the 6’2” hulking man in place. The judge kept pleading for “Ms Leatham” to behave.

The so-called Zizians have an ideology centered around rationalist philosophy, transgenderism, AI safety, leftist anarchist politics, veganism and revenge. They’ve developed tactics for brainwashing and human mind control that has led to two known suicides.

I’ve been reporting on the cult for over a year and broke the story that linked the homicides together a year ago.