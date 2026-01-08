Same Playbook: Far-Left Are Using Tactics from 2020 Riots to Incite Violence in Minnesota

I went on Newsmax and was joined by former Minnesota governor Tim Pawlenty to discuss the incident of the anti-ICE rioter being shot dead when she was accelerating her vehicle toward an ICE agent. The leftist woman's death has sparked calls by leftists for retribution, insurrection, and violence across the U.S.

On Wednesday night in Minneapolis, hundreds shut down the roads in freezing temperatures and snow to protest and demand open borders. Similarly themed rallies are occurring in Portland and Seattle. The protests across the country are organized by the same communist and leftist groups and networks involved in the pro-Nicolas Maduro rallies earlier this week.