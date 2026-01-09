Exposing Somali Fraud Comes With a Cost

After young citizen journalist and documentary filmmaker Nick Shirley went ultra-viral for his on-the-ground reporting into suspected Somali fraud in Minneapolis, he began receiving threats. On Jan. 7, I appeared on The National News Desk to discuss my own similar experiences and to encourage Shirley to continue his work—while stressing the importance of taking additional precautions for safety.

I’m drawing attention back to the Minnesota Somali fraud story because liberal media outlets and left-wing activists are attempting to shift the focus to the ICE shooting involving a militant anti-ICE activist who was killed after accelerating her SUV toward a federal agent in Minneapolis.