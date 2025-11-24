Jack ‘Ziz’ LaSota

“I’m transgender, and the intentions of this regime towards transgender people are very clear: genocide.”

Jack “Ziz” LaSota was arraigned in federal court today in Baltimore after being indicted in June for being a fugitive in possession of firearms and ammunition. LaSota, a man who identifies as a woman, is the leader of the so-called “Zizian” trans death cult linked to eight deaths.

LaSota’s defense attorney, Gary Proctor, had recently filed a motion for a speedy trial and castigated the federal government for “deadnaming” LaSota and using male pronouns in documents and a press release.

Jack LaSota’s lawyer chastised the U.S. government for ‘deadnaming’ his trans client

At the arraignment on Monday, LaSota, who was shackled at the feet, refused to stand for the judge and stated that he was a victim of trans genocide by the Trump administration.

“Your government is currently going around scooping up brown people and disappearing them,” he said, repeating accusations from left-wing activists.

He mocked U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas R. Miller as he was being questioned, accusing the judge of being part of an “organized crime ring” involved in “slavery.”

Jack LaSota’s 2019 booking photo from Sonoma County, Calif.

When the court clerk asked him to state his name for the official court record, LaSota said his name was “Justice” and that his age was “Timeless.” Asked when he was born, LaSota stated: “I have been born many times.”

LaSota’s accusation of a U.S. regime-sponsored “trans genocide” mirrors similar courtroom outbursts in Solano County, Calif. by Zizian member, Alexander Leatham. Leatham and Zizian co-defendant, “Suri Dao” (Tessa Berns), have been charged with murder, attempted murder, inflicting great bodily injury, escape and other crimes.

LaSota and two fellow Zizian cult members were arrested in western Maryland in February following weeks of a manhunt after members of the trans cult allegedly killed an elderly man in California and a U.S. Border Patrol agent in northern Vermont in January.

Some of the known members of the ‘Zizian’ trans death cult

LaSota has an open felony case in California from 2019 and another criminal case in Pennsylvania from 2022 related to a double-homicide investigation obstruction. He faked his death in 2022 and went on the run until he was apprehended earlier this year.