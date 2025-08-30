Body Cam: Trans Activist Fakes Rape Claim in 911 Call After Attack

A process server and private investigator reached out to me with disturbing video footage of him being attacked by a trans activist in Aurora, Colo.

The incident happened on June 1, but process server Craig Smith decided to go public after the Minneapolis trans mass shooting.

The individual in the video is a leftist activist who goes by “Amber Lynn Estes.” His prior name was Brandon T. Estes. When Mr Smith attempted to serve him court papers, Estes pretended not to be the person listed and then turned his anger on the server. Estes is being taken to family court for allegedly owing more than $173,000 in unpaid child support.

Brandon Estes, who now goes by ‘Amber Lynn Estes’

Brandon Estes’ ex is trying to get him to pay child support arrears

After following and stalking Mr Smith, Estes was pepper-sprayed. He then called police, screaming: “Rape! Rape! Rape!” — a false accusation. He also falsely claimed to the 911 operator that Craig was “still” attacking him and trying to attack others. In the same confrontation, Estes threatened Mr Smith directly: “Do you know what we do with Trumpers? We f—king carve out their eyeballs.”

Brandon Estes

Fortunately, a bystander helped call police and even later remarked that Estes was “mentally ill.”

Like the sentiment expressed by Minneapolis shooter Robert “Robin” Westman, Estes’ social media is filled with dozens and dozens of anti-Trump content.

Brandon Estes’ drew anti-Trump, anti-conservative illustrations

Older photos of Brandon Estes before he started taking cross-sex hormones and becoming a leftist trans activist

The Fairfax County Court in Virginia has accepted that Estes was properly served. Police also cited him for harassment against Mr Smith.