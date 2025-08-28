Update Aug. 28, 2025: This post has been updated.

On Wednesday morning, a gunman dressed in black opened fire at Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis while children were celebrating Mass. At least two young children were killed, and 17 others, mostly children, were injured. The shooter, who killed himself, identified as trans.

The mass shooting and its media coverage echo what happened more than two years ago in Nashville, when a trans shooter, Audrey “Aiden” Hale, murdered three children and three staff at The Covenant School, a Christian school connected to the Covenant Presbyterian Church. In that case, the liberal press downplayed or completely ignored Hale’s trans radicalism, despite the disturbing details revealed in her journals.

Now, Democrats and much of the media are concealing the Minneapolis shooter’s identity. The truth: 23-year-old Robin M. Westman, of Minneapolis, was previously known as Robert Paul Westman. He came from a liberal Saint Paul, Minn. family that fully affirmed his transition as a minor. In 2020, his parents petitioned the court to change his legal identity.

Robert Paul Westman, who identified as Robin Westman (“she/hers”)

“[‘Robin’] identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification,” his mother, Mary Westman, wrote in the filing. When Robert turned 18, his father, James Westman, marked the occasion with a public Facebook announcement using the trans flag colors.

A post by Robert Westman’s father in the trans colors

‘[Robin] identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification,’ declares the court name change document for Robert Westman

Like other radicalized school shooters, Westman was extremely active online. He posted a now-deleted YouTube video flaunting his firearms and ammunition magazines, scrawled with messages and symbols: “Where is your God?” one read. “Kill Trump Now!” read another. “ISRAEL MUST FALL.” On a magazine clip, he wrote, “For the children.” He also made Nazi references, included racist and antisemitic slurs, and listed the names of past mass shooters. His videos showed a shooting target pinned with Jesus’ face, as well as pages of a goodbye letter and manifesto written in a mixture of English and poor Russian using the Cyrillic alphabet.

An image of Jesus was affixed to a shooting target in the killer’s video showing off his weapons

Robert Westman’s government ID photo

“Kill Donald Trump … America is being taken over by fascist tyrants,” Westman wrote in the Cyrillic alphabet that has been partially decoded and posted online. (Update: I have independently verified that this section is fully accurate to Westman’s handwritten Cyrillic.) “They need to pay. People like me need to keep killing until the right people get fed up and decide to get involved and change the system. The current people in power need to be ousted. I call on you, those who want to kill, follow me and kill! Itching for fun or to send a message, it will not be in vain.”

Robert Westman’s graduation photo from Southwest High School

Another decoded section of the manifesto, which I independently verified with a Cyrillic reader, suggests that Westman regretted transitioning but feels it is too late to change.

I am sick of my hair, I want to chop it off! I only keep it because it is pretty much my last charade of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain washed myself. I can’t cut my hair off now as it would be an embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported.

He added elsewhere: “I wish I was a girl. I just know I cannot achieve that body with the technology we have today.”

Stickered on the manifesto journal was the Pride progress flag, which includes the trans and BLM colors, and a rifle and the text, “DEFEND EQUALITY.”

This ultra-violence comes against the backdrop of years of militant trans propaganda, often amplified by Democrats and sympathetic media outlets, encouraging activists to take up arms against Christians, “transphobes,” and so-called fascists.

In March 2023, Minnesota’s lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan, a Democrat, wore a shirt depicting a knife with the threat: “Protect Trans Kids.” She wore it during a press conference celebrating Governor Tim Walz’s executive order declaring Minnesota a “trans refuge” state. The shirt has become popular among radical trans activists, many of whom pose with weapons while wearing it.

Minnesota lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan

I have also been reporting for months about the so-called “Zizians,” the name given to a former Bay Area-based trans death cult linked to eight brutal homicides and suicides. Its members followed a radical anarchist and woke-tinged ideology that claimed transphobes were targeting them. As a result, they stockpiled weapons and lived in box trucks. And then a lot of people died. The liberal media have mostly ignored the story. (Related: If you knew any of them, their families or their victims, please get in touch with me at andyngomedia@gmail.com.)

The Zizians trans death cult members

At a press conference by woke Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey (D) on Wednesday afternoon about the shooting, he gave a short speech where he condemned transphobia.

“I have heard about a whole lot of hate that’s being directed at our trans community,” he lamented, saying that those who did so had “lost their sense of common humanity.”

Threatening trans signs are popping up in Washington state

The liberal media is complicit as well. Across the country, sympathetic outlets have run puff pieces legitimizing paranoia among trans radicals who claim they must form anarchist or communist militias and arm themselves to “bash back” against the U.S. government under President Trump.

The violent imagery is widespread: another common shirt they wear reads, “TRANS RIGHTS… OR ELSE,” accompanied by graphics of firearms.

Trans activists on Instagram mock the children who were killed and injured

Earlier this year, I visited the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville. The quiet was unsettling for a Sunday. There were no worshippers when I was there. Looking through the windows, I could see the school hallways where Audrey Hale rampaged with a rifle and two pistols on March 27, 2023.

The Covenant School in Nashville was the scene of a massacre by trans shooter Audrey Hale. Photo: Andy Ngo

A day before my visit, I spoke with a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department contractor who had collected evidence from the massacre. He told me he will never forget the smell of blood inside the school.

Now the children and teachers at Annunciation in Minneapolis will live with the same nightmare.