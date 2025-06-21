Watch: Antifa launches violent insurrection on Portland ICE facility

The Department of Homeland Security has released security footage showing the Antifa insurrection in Portland, Ore. on June 18.

Since June 7, Antifa and far-left extremists have been carrying out violent attacks on the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement office almost every night. At first, the militants built an encampment, but have been escalating the violence to regular arson attacks. Federal officers have been violently assaulted with tools and weapons while trying to make arrests.

Notice that in the video, a person in a wheelchair is used as a frontline human shield. Antifa often use this tactic, believing it will make police less likely to respond and to capture photos and videos that help Antifa with liberal media propaganda.

After the front doors were smashed apart following the “No Kings” protest on June 14, the building’s front exterior was reinforced with protective wooden barriers.

Antifa’s violence is part of a nationwide Democrat-backed effort to sabotage, demoralize, endanger and injure DHS agents and officers involved in detaining and removing illegal foreign nationals. For the extreme far-left, open borders are seen as a powerful tool in destabilizing and weakening the U.S., while Democrats believe illegal mass migration helps them politically.

29 Antifa riot suspects have been arrested by the Portland Police so far and face local felony and misdemeanor charges. Multnomah County’s current district attorney is Nathan Vasquez, a moderate who successfully campaigned to hold criminal suspects accountable. He beat incumbent Mike Schmidt, a far-left progressive who infamously chose not to prosecute the overwhelming majority of 2020 BLM-Antifa riot suspects.

Ten suspects have also been federally charged, and almost all were quickly released without bail by liberal federal judges in Oregon.