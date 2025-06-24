Undercover video shows Portland Antifa conspiracy outside besieged ICE facility

Portland, Ore. — Undercover footage captured on June 23 by my colleague Katie Daviscourt shows several unmasked Antifa members who are involved in the conspiracy to carry out the insurrection on the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.

See all the supplies they’re transporting to their new recruitment base?

Since June 7, Antifa have been violently attacking the facility almost every night to try to burn it down. The rioting grew in solidarity with the Mexican nationalist insurrection in Los Angeles, but has outlasted the rioting in California, just like it outlasted Minnesota in 2020.



The political violence has resulted in 29 local arrests and 10 federal arrests so far. The suspects have been charged with crimes including assault and arson.

A growing encampment adjacent to the building, in the same area they occupied violently in 2018, was removed by the Portland Police several days after rioting broke out. This shows a shift in the leadership style of the city as the mayor and city council have not provided material support for the rioters, even if they share a mutual hatred of the federal government. In 2018, the city provided porta potties to the occupiers, and then-mayor Ted Wheeler instructed the Portland Police to not help those trapped inside the building.

After Antifa’s camp was swept earlier this month, they moved slightly further down the street and rebuilt the encampment, with multiple tables providing rioters with free riot gear. Violent felon and Portland Antifa ringleader Alissa Azar is co-leading that encampment.

Portland Antifa ringleader and convicted felon Alissa Azar is leading the Antifa encampment near the ICE facility

The encampments serve a key function for Antifa in growing and sustaining riots. In 2020, I witnessed how a growing camp outside the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown served food not for charity purposes but to attract vagrant recruits who were converted to violent fighters. Antifa also use the camps to give out violent extremist propaganda. These booklets explain their ideology and provide instructions on how to carry out domestic terror attacks, including making bombs and evading arrest. And of course, riot gear and equipment are given out for free.

The funding for the supplies are expensive. Antifa use vast networks of Venmo and CashApp accounts to launder the cash. Previously, the handles were shared on Twitter, but now Antifa mostly promote the handles on Instagram and Bluesky.