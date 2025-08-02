Violent London Antifa 'Protect' Migrant Hotel

On Aug. 2, violent Antifa members, communists, and other far-left radicals gathered in London to support a migrant hotel that had become the subject of local opposition. The Thistle Barbican emerged as a flashpoint after reports revealed that, in addition to housing a large number of young men at public expense — as is done at numerous sites across the UK— migrants there were permitted to leave the premises to work illegally on the black market.

I spoke with Ben Leo on GB News about the Antifa contingent within the broader far-left coalition seeking to dismantle UK borders. Both open-borders activists and their opponents recognize that sustained mass migration can irrevocably reshape the nation culturally, socially and financially. The slogan “No border, no nation” is a common refrain among anti-mass migration advocates.

For Antifa and the radical left, such activism is not a side effect but a strategic aim. In their view, weakening the stability of Western nations and destroying national identity is a prerequisite for achieving revolution — and large-scale migration is one means to that end. At the London hotel demonstration, one of the largest banners read: “Smash fascism, open the border.”

Despite years of public opposition to mass migration, neither of Britain’s main political parties has taken decisive steps to halt it. Thousands of migrants — predominantly men — continue to arrive daily via small boats from France. Upon entering UK custody, they all claim asylum and are immediately provided with taxpayer-funded food and accommodation in hotels for months and years.