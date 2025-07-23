Portland Trantifa Felony Assault Suspect Releases Video from Detention Center

Portland violent Trantifa militant Julie Winters, previously known as Christopher Hudson, has released a video from a halfway-house-style detention center after being charged with felony attempted assault of a federal officer. Winters was recorded using huge blades to attack agents at the ICE facility during a riot on June 24.



Winters makes a reference to yours truly in the video. I've edited the video down for brevity and added some still images. Read my prior Ngo Comment report about him.