Disabled black resident confronts Portland Antifa rioters

On June 28, a disabled black resident in the south Portland community terrorized by Antifa and the far-left in their month-long rioting outside the ICE facility finally confronted them.

Holding a cane, the black woman went up to the masked mob to demand that they turn down the obnoxious noise they’ve been blasting into the neighborhood for weeks in the early morning hours.

“Turn that s—t down! It’s midnight!” she shouted. In response, Antifa mocked her and cursed her out. Some threatened her in the background.

“You’re worse than ICE,” she continued. “You’re terrorizing us.” The woman refused to back down as Antifa members began shouting back at her. She even challenged one to a fight.



The incident, captured undercover by my fearless colleague, Katie Daviscourt, is similar to other incidents I reported back in 2018 when Antifa violently occupied the same area. In my article in the WSJ at the time, I interviewed black and disabled residents who were harassed, threatened and assaulted. One woman in a wheelchair was forcibly picked up and moved away.



