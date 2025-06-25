Armed Trantifa member face-plants while trying to escape at Portland riot

On June 24, 2025, a Portland Trantifa militant confronted federal agents outside an ICE facility with a weapon before being tased and face-planting to the ground while attempting to escape.
“Julie Mikela Winters,” real name Christopher M. Hudson (b. September 1978), is currently being held in the county jail on a federal hold. He has not been charged yet. The incident occurred as Antifa continue over three weeks of nightly attacks on the local ICE facility. Dozens of militants have been arrested during that time frame. 10 so far are facing federal charges for crimes that include assault to disobeying lawful orders.
The 250-pound man has a separate open felony assault on an officer case stemming from a violent incident in December 2024. His face photo, which shows injuries, is from that time. Oregon allows one’s identification documents to be based on self-identification, so he is currently booked in the jail as a “female.”
Winters’ social media is filled with far-left political posts expressing hatred of law enforcement and Trump supporters. During the deadly 2020 BLM-Antifa riots in Portland, he also posted radical anti-police commentary.
