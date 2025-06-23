Many of the 2025 Portland Antifa riot arrestees were arrested at prior riots

I went on Newsmax on June 21 to discuss the ongoing violent occupation of a Portland, Ore. neighborhood by Antifa. For over two weeks now, Antifa and far-left anti-government extremists have been attempting to violently besiege the local ICE facility to intimidate the U.S. government into stopping immigration enforcement.



At least 29 have been charged locally so far. Another 10 have been charged federally. Many of them are 2020 Antifa riot alumni who were never held to account.