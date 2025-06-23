Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3
29

Many of the 2025 Portland Antifa riot arrestees were arrested at prior riots

Andy Ngo's avatar
Andy Ngo
Jun 23, 2025
3
29
Share

I went on Newsmax on June 21 to discuss the ongoing violent occupation of a Portland, Ore. neighborhood by Antifa. For over two weeks now, Antifa and far-left anti-government extremists have been attempting to violently besiege the local ICE facility to intimidate the U.S. government into stopping immigration enforcement.

At least 29 have been charged locally so far. Another 10 have been charged federally. Many of them are 2020 Antifa riot alumni who were never held to account.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture