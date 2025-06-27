Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2
18

Michelle Malkin: Anarchist judges in black robes as dangerous as Antifa anarchists in black masks

I found a video from my archives that I recorded shortly after a deadly anti-ICE Antifa attack in Washington state in 2019
Andy Ngo's avatar
Andy Ngo
Jun 27, 2025
2
18
Share

Looking through my archive files, I found a video I recorded of now-retired conservative author Michelle Malkin speaking outside an ICE building in Tacoma, Wash. in 2019 after it had been targeted in a deadly terror attack by Antifa member Willem van Spronsen. Van Spronsen, a John Brown Gun Club member, was shot dead in the armed firebombing attack.

During the first Trump presidency, ICE facilities and agents were also violently targeted by Democrats and left-wing extremists seeking to intimidate the U.S. government into opening its borders.

Do you find Malkin's speech just as relevant now as it was then? Has anything changed?

I reported on the 2019 Tacoma, Wash. ICE facility firebombing attack for the New York Post at the time. You can read it here. The terrorist sent a manifesto to his comrades beforehand, declaring, “I am antifa.” His comrades did not report the manifesto to the police.

I also wrote about my personal encounter with the now-deceased gunman in my book, “Unmasked.”

Ngo Comment is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture