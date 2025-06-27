Michelle Malkin: Anarchist judges in black robes as dangerous as Antifa anarchists in black masks

Looking through my archive files, I found a video I recorded of now-retired conservative author Michelle Malkin speaking outside an ICE building in Tacoma, Wash. in 2019 after it had been targeted in a deadly terror attack by Antifa member Willem van Spronsen. Van Spronsen, a John Brown Gun Club member, was shot dead in the armed firebombing attack.

During the first Trump presidency, ICE facilities and agents were also violently targeted by Democrats and left-wing extremists seeking to intimidate the U.S. government into opening its borders.

Do you find Malkin's speech just as relevant now as it was then? Has anything changed?



I reported on the 2019 Tacoma, Wash. ICE facility firebombing attack for the New York Post at the time. You can read it here. The terrorist sent a manifesto to his comrades beforehand, declaring, “I am antifa.” His comrades did not report the manifesto to the police.



I also wrote about my personal encounter with the now-deceased gunman in my book, “Unmasked.”