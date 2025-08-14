Violent Portland Antifa Member Confronts Journalist After Escaping Jail Time

"You are a propagandist for Andy Ngo, a f—ing Nazi! A Zionist Nazi!”

Violent Portland trans Antifa member Philip Delici, aka "Isabel Araujo," angrily confronted Katie Daviscourt outside the Multnomah County Courthouse after getting a sweetheart light sentence for his conviction for attacking a woman.

He first started off by chanting, “Khaybar Khaybar ya Yahud,” an Islamic slogan celebrating Muslim armies slaughtering Jewish tribes in Arabia. He then went on an angry tirade against Israel, The Post Millennial, where I am an editor, and this journalist.

His defense attorney, Justice Kelley, led him away. That attorney argued to the court repeatedly that my reporting endangered his client and that's why Araujo should be allowed to carry weapons.

Read the breaking report on The Post Millennial about what happened at Araujo’s sentencing today.