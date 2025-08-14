Ngo Comment

Ngo Comment

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1
6

Violent Portland Antifa Member Confronts Journalist After Escaping Jail Time

Emboldened by the sweetheart sentencing, Philip Haskins-Delici, aka 'Isabel Araujo' angrily confronted journalist Katie Daviscourt
Andy Ngo's avatar
Andy Ngo
Aug 14, 2025
1
6
Share

"You are a propagandist for Andy Ngo, a f—ing Nazi! A Zionist Nazi!”

Violent Portland trans Antifa member Philip Delici, aka "Isabel Araujo," angrily confronted Katie Daviscourt outside the Multnomah County Courthouse after getting a sweetheart light sentence for his conviction for attacking a woman.

He first started off by chanting, “Khaybar Khaybar ya Yahud,” an Islamic slogan celebrating Muslim armies slaughtering Jewish tribes in Arabia. He then went on an angry tirade against Israel, The Post Millennial, where I am an editor, and this journalist.

His defense attorney, Justice Kelley, led him away. That attorney argued to the court repeatedly that my reporting endangered his client and that's why Araujo should be allowed to carry weapons.

Read the breaking report on The Post Millennial about what happened at Araujo’s sentencing today.

Ngo Comment is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Andy Ngo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture