From Crossdressing Cosplayer to Convicted Trantifa Militant — Portland Lets Him Walk

On Aug. 13, I joined Newsmax to discuss my reporting on convicted Portland Antifa militant Phillip Vincent Haskins-Delici, who now goes by Isabel Rosa Araujo.

Originally from Westville, N.J., Haskins-Delici abandoned his family years ago and moved to the West Coast, drawn by Oregon’s generous welfare programs that cover so-called “gender-affirming care.” In Portland, he embedded himself in Antifa’s militant network, adopting the alias “Aspen” and participating in violent actions — always managing to avoid accountability.

That streak ended last week when a Multnomah County jury finally found him guilty of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of mace for a March 2024 attack on Sorbeah al-Mosa. Al-Mosa, an Arab-American woman, was protesting a pro-Gaza rally at Couch Park by burning her own Quran when Haskins-Delici assaulted her. (Haskins-Delici now claims to be a “Latinx” Muslima.)

Phillip Haskins-Delici is furious Andy Ngo has been reporting about his conviction

A close family friend of Haskins-Delici’s mother told me he was raised in a loving Christian household but became radicalized online as a young adult.



“His demeanor changed drastically after the crossdressing and cosplay started, and he was heavily involved with the creeps in the chatrooms and elsewhere,” she said. Haskins-Delici’s mother is in poor health after suffering a stroke.

Haskins-Delici has his sentencing scheduled on Aug. 14, where he is expected only to get probation. His attorney has indicated he will ask the judge to permit his client to carry weapons part-time for “self-defense” against “fascists.”