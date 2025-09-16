The Left Has a Bloodlust That Everyone Underestimates

On Sept. 15, I went on Fox News to warn that American conservatives have badly underestimated the bloodlust festering on a large faction on the left. These aren’t just anonymous extremists online. They are colleagues, neighbors — even family members. And many don’t just want their political opponents silenced. They want them dead.

“I will call it a death cult,” I said during the interview. “They worship death, they want their targets killed and they’ve been supported by a huge apparatus.”

This isn’t hyperbole. A study published earlier this year by Rutgers University’s Network Contagion Research Institute examined the growing “assassin culture” in the U.S. It found that 56 percent of left-wing respondents said it would be at least somewhat justified to murder President Donald Trump.

I also spoke about what happened to a memorial mural to Charlie Kirk overnight in Pensacola, Fla. As soon as Antifa activists saw that a mural was being painted, they took photos and put out a call online for their comrades to attack. Leftists did exactly that and wrote, “A good Nazi is a dead Nazi” on the wall. They sprayed Antifa propaganda symbols. Chillingly, they also wrote one of the messages that the assassin engraved on one of the rifle cartridges used in the murder.

Tracy Lynn Postert, a nonbinary Trantifa activist in Houston, Texas, put out a call on Bluesky