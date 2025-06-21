Portland IED bomber suspect revealed to be far-left 'No Kings Day' recruiter

On the day of the "No Kings" protest in Portland, Ore., a rioter threw boards with nails protruding up onto lanes of moving traffic on the I-5 freeway. Responding police found a bomb (IED). The freeway had to be shut down in both directions.

Suspect Alexander Robert Wick, 38, of Portland, was charged with felony unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, felony possession of a destructive device, felony attempted arson in the first degree, felony criminal mischief in the first degree, menacing, and disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Alexander Wick was apprehended on June 19 by federal and state authorities. He has not been federally charged yet.

I can now reveal that the attack was likely politically motivated. Wick is a far-left, nonbinary-identifying climate activist with a hatred of police. His last video upload I found was posted just hours before the violent incident. In it, he recruits people to take down “fascist” Trump for the “No Kings” day. This is the second act of serious violence linked to the 50501 group’s events.

