One of the viral moments of the ongoing riots for open borders in Los Angeles involves an unidentified man tackling a rioter who taunted and hit L.A. County Sheriff Deputies on June 11.

I have slowed down and enhanced the video.



The identity of the body slammer is unknown. The man in black, also unidentified, was reportedly arrested.



The original video was recorded and published by left-wing independent media company Status Coup.