On June 12, I went on Newsmax2 to discuss how the political violence of Los Angeles is now spreading to cities across the U.S.

As in 2020, the growing coalition of far-left extremists (Mexican nationalist Marxists, Antifa, communists, anarchists) sees the moment as an opportunity for insurrection and revolution against the Trump administration. Democrats, thirsty for power, empower the violence by gaslighting the public and telling us that these are “peaceful protests.”