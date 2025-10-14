None of you will be surprised to hear that Portland Police repeatedly failed to protect me. I filed over two dozen reports involving Antifa death threats and attempts on my life. Even in the most high-profile cases — like the brutal 2019 beating to my head and face, or the 2021 attack where militants tried to suffocate me — no one was ever arrested.

So what happens when someone tries to hold Antifa accountable through the courts? Well, I tried that.

More than two years after my civil trial (Ngo v. Rose City Antifa et al.), I’m releasing the deposition tape of one of the defendants, Elizabeth Renee Richter. The video shows just how easily Antifa members lie to protect themselves and their co-conspirators. I wanted to move on from this part of my life, but I believe there is value in the public seeing the video. I’m sorry it took so long for me to release it.

Andy Ngo at trial in Portland, Ore. in August 2023. Photo: Travis Brown

Although no one was arrested for the assaults, I was able to identify several of the people I alleged were involved and filed the civil suit in 2020. With the help of Harmeet Dhillon — now the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division at the DOJ — and her legal nonprofit, the Center for American Liberty, we sued six militants and Rose City Antifa. My legal costs were largely crowdfunded thanks to supporters who believed in me.

After three years of litigation, the case went to trial in the summer of 2023. Two defendants remained: John Colin Hacker (b. Feb. 18, 1984) and Elizabeth Renee Richter (b. Nov. 21, 1983), both of whom acted as Antifa ringleaders in Portland.

Violent convict and Portland Antifa member, John Colin hacker

Elizabeth Renee Richter

They were represented by attorneys from the Soros-funded Antifa group Civil Liberties Defense Center (CLDC), based in Eugene, Ore.

The CLDC is an Oregon Antifa legal nonprofit that receives funding through the Tides Center

The seven-day trial was chaotic. Multiple security incidents shut down proceedings, and jurors expressed fear for their safety. The judge took the unusual step of requiring everyone in the gallery to turn off and surrender their electronic devices out of concern that jurors might be secretly photographed or recorded for intimidation.

In her closing arguments, Hacker’s attorney Michelle Burrows declared to the jury: “I am Antifa” and “I’m going to remember every one of your faces when you leave here.”

Hacker and Richter were found not liable. Rose City Antifa was dismissed earlier when a judge ruled that Oregon law doesn’t allow lawsuits against unregistered entities. How convenient for Antifa.

I’ve said little publicly about that trial outside of some Twitter threads after the verdict. Reliving the trauma for years through litigation was crushing, and after it ended, I wanted to move forward. Still, there were some victories:

One defendant settled.

Three others — all Trantifa militants — had default judgments entered against them.

Violent Antifa militant Sammich Overkill Schott-Deputy (formerly Joseph Christian Evans) is currently appealing the judgment.

The whereabouts of Katherine “Corbyn” Belyea and Madison “Danny” Lee Allen remain unknown. Violent Trantifa felon Sammich Overkill Schott-Deputy (formerly Joseph Christian Evans) is appealing the judgement against him Katherine ‘Corbyn’ Belyea fundraised bail money for Antifa rioters

Violent Trantifa Madison ‘Danny’ Lee Allen bashed Andy Ngo on the head with a hard sign

I’m continuing to raise funds with the Center for American Liberty to locate Belyea and Allen so the judgments can be enforced.

Please share your thoughts on the video. I may release another deposition tape.