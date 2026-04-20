'F— Around and Find Out': Bodycam Captures Aftermath of Texas ICE Facility Antifa Terror Attack

WFAA has released harrowing bodycam footage from the Antifa terrorist attack on the Prairieland ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, in July 2025. A police officer was shot in the neck during the coordinated ambush. ￼

“I do not consent to a search,” one of the Antifa terrorists said after being arrested after the shooting.

“You ain’t gotta consent to a goddamn thing!” an officer responded back. “F— around and find out today.” (This full exchange is not included in the edited video.)

The suspects tried to flee on foot, then pretended to be peaceful protesters when they were caught. Police recovered a cache of firearms, ammunition and tactical gear when they searched their property. The militants arrived dressed in black.

All nine defendants were recently convicted at trial in Fort Worth in the first ever federal Antifa terrorism case. Seven others pleaded guilty and five of them flipped on their comrades to testify at the trial. ￼

Despite the violence — including gunfire, explosives and an officer nearly killed — Antifa supporters across the U.S. have been campaigning for the convicted defendants. Flyers circulating at the “No Kings” protests falsely portray the incident as peaceful dissent against “fascism,” while more than $114,000 has been raised for them on GiveSendGo.