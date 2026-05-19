WATCH: Andy Ngo Discusses Massive Tommy Robinson Rally in London

On May 18, I was interviewed on The National News Desk about the Tommy Robinson “Unite the Kingdom” rally over the weekend.

The London rally, attended by up to 60,000 people, featured several American speakers, including Glenn Beck and Nick Shirley. The speakers were critical of mass migration, Islam, and Keir Starmer’s unpopular Labour government.

In another part of the city, thousands of leftists and Muslims gathered for a “Nakba” march, organized to commemorate Palestinian land losses. During the march, the extremists chanted, “Shoot ‘em in the neck like Charlie Kirk!”

Video by Samara Gill



Thousands of police officers from across England were mobilized to the capital for the dueling protests, which were kept separated and largely peaceful.