Andy Ngo Warns “No Kings” Protests Are Organized by Far-Left Extremist Networks

On March 30, I went on Sean Hannity’s radio show to discuss how socialist and communist groups are among some of the radicals behind the “No Kings” protests. As with all of their prior protests, violence repeatedly erupts in cities after the main protests conclude and the radicals look for targets to attack.
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