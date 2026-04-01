'No Kings' Protests Linked to Extremists, Deadly Violence

On March 30, I went on Newsmax to discuss how the “No Kings” protests are not normal anti-Trump demonstrations. Beyond the Big Money from left-wing billionaires funding the infrastructure for the events, violent far-left extremists like Antifa use the gatherings as a way to recruit and radicalize people to their cause. Following the demonstrations, there is routine violence in places like Portland.

The media and Democrats also don’t want the public to know that “No Kings” security has killed someone already.