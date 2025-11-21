First Antifa Terrorism Convictions in U.S. History
Five far-left extremists in Texas have admitted in federal court to being Antifa members in a North Texas Antifa cell that carried out an ambush terror attack on an ICE facility
For the first time in U.S. history, arrested violent far-left defendants have admitted in federal court to being members of an organized Antifa terror cell. Seth Sikes, Joy Abigail Gibson, Lynette Read Sharp, Nathan Baumann, and John Phillip Thomas — pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists and being part of an Antifa cell in a July 4 ambush attack on the Prairieland ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas.
According to court documents, the defendants confessed that their “Antifa cell” planned the assault as a “direct action” intended to influence government policy through intimidation and violence.
The plea deals mark a legal and political milestone. Please read my latest report in The Post Millennial about the case.
I have reported extensively about the case on Ngo Comment. The five who pleaded guilty are scheduled to be sentenced in March 2026.
This is the press release about the growing number of federal indictments in the case. I believe this has already shown itself to be the most successful prosecution ever of an Antifa cell in U.S. history: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndtx/pr/antifa-cell-members-indicted-prairieland-shooting
