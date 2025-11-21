For the first time in U.S. history, arrested violent far-left defendants have admitted in federal court to being members of an organized Antifa terror cell. Seth Sikes, Joy Abigail Gibson, Lynette Read Sharp, Nathan Baumann, and John Phillip Thomas — pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists and being part of an Antifa cell in a July 4 ambush attack on the Prairieland ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas.

According to court documents, the defendants confessed that their “Antifa cell” planned the assault as a “direct action” intended to influence government policy through intimidation and violence.

The plea deals mark a legal and political milestone.

The five who pleaded guilty are scheduled to be sentenced in March 2026.

Image: U.S. DOJ

Seth Sikes and the others who pleaded guilty admitted to a similar set of facts about their Antifa cell being organized