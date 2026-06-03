Antifa Unmasked: David Zachary Alvey

For years, a Portland-area Antifa member has targeted me both online and in the streets.

This video reveals the real identity of “Fia Marie,” the alias used by Vancouver, Wash., Antifa militant David Zachary Alvey. Alvey, 46, identifies as a woman and has involved his children in his political activism. He has transitioned at least one of his children.

Special thanks to Katie Daviscourt and Rhein Amacher for helping document footage used in this report.