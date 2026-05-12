WATCH: Trans Extremist Admits Executing Parents After Mom Questioned Transition Surgery

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — The Law&Crime Network channel on YouTube obtained the police interview of trans militant Collin Bailey, aka “Mia,” admitting to the double murder of his “transphobic” parents in Washington City, Utah in June 2024.

In the interview, Bailey blamed his mother for allegedly interfering with his planned transgender surgery. Bailey said his mother contacted the hospital to warn staff that her son had serious issues that needed to be addressed. He decided to kill his entire family as revenge.

Trans extremist Collin Bailey

After fatally shooting his mother and father, Gail and Joseph, Bailey also fired into his brother’s bedroom. The bullets narrowly missed him.

Bailey was sentenced in December 2025 to two consecutive terms of 25 years to life for aggravated murder, along with an additional sentence of up to five years for aggravated assault. His lawyer tried arguing that he be allowed to serve the sentences concurrently to halve the time.

Under a Utah law that went into effect in 2024 thanks to Republican lawmakers in the state, inmates are required to be housed in facilities that match their biological sex.

The law has a carve-out for specialized cases that require additional analysis.

Julia Egler, a female who identified as a boy, confessed to a double murder in Florida

The Utah killings mirror another case in Brevard County, Fla., where a trans-identifying teen girl named Julia Egler murdered her mother and her mother’s boyfriend in February 2024 after becoming enraged over a perceived lack of support for the transition. Her lawyers are arguing she won’t get a fair trial because her confession video was released via public records.

I have clipped the confession part of Bailey’s video, but you can watch the full 24-minute exposé on YouTube.